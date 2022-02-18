© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Behind-Headlines-logo.jpg
Behind the Headlines

The death penalty, COVID in mink farms and more on Behind the Headlines

Published February 18, 2022 at 11:56 AM MST
In a room crowded with people, a white man with graying hair sits at a table, speaking into a microphone. Beside him is a framed picture of a woman.
Francisco Kjolseth
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
Matt Hunsaker, whose mother, Maurine Hunsaker, was killed by Ralph Menzies in 1986, speaks in opposition as he attends a hearing to repeal Utah’s death penalty in the House Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Committee meeting in the House building at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.

The push to eliminate the death penalty in Utah fails to advance at this year’s meeting of state lawmakers. A teen treatment center in Utah County could face closure after state regulators say a girl died after not receiving proper medical care. And scientists fear mink farms could be incubating worrisome coronavirus variants. So why do Utah mink farmers say the future looks bright for their industry?

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune legal affairs reporter Jessica Miller, independent reporter Taylor Stevens and news columnist Robert Gehrke join KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories. Every Friday at 9 a.m., stream “Behind the Headlines” at kcpw.org, or tune in to Utah Public Radio for the broadcast. Join the live conversation by calling (801) 355-TALK.

Tags

Behind the Headlines COVID-19UPR2022 Legislative SessionMinktroubled teen industry
Roger McDonough
See stories by Roger McDonough