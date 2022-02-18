The death penalty, COVID in mink farms and more on Behind the Headlines

The push to eliminate the death penalty in Utah fails to advance at this year’s meeting of state lawmakers. A teen treatment center in Utah County could face closure after state regulators say a girl died after not receiving proper medical care. And scientists fear mink farms could be incubating worrisome coronavirus variants. So why do Utah mink farmers say the future looks bright for their industry?

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune legal affairs reporter Jessica Miller, independent reporter Taylor Stevens and news columnist Robert Gehrke join KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories. Every Friday at 9 a.m., stream “Behind the Headlines” at kcpw.org, or tune in to Utah Public Radio for the broadcast. Join the live conversation by calling (801) 355-TALK.