Utah’s abortion trigger law, diabetes and COVID in kids and more on Behind the Headlines

Abortion is still legal in Utah after a judge blocked the state’s trigger law from taking effect. Utah doctors are trying to figure out why some kids get diabetesafter contracting COVID-19. Salt Lake City’s widespread gentrification has all but wiped out affordable neighborhoods citywide. And the latest in Utah food and alcohol news — from Cornish pasties to new bar licenses.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Becky Jacobs, Stefene Russell, Tony Semerad and Courtney Tanner join KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories.