Behind the Headlines

Utah’s abortion trigger law, diabetes and COVID in kids and more on Behind the Headlines

Published July 15, 2022 at 12:11 PM MDT
Rick Egan
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
Protesters mix it up with anti-abortion demonstrators after Abortion Free Utah and other groups gather at the Capitol to celebrate the end of Roe v. Wade, on Saturday, July 2, 2022.

Abortion is still legal in Utah after a judge blocked the state’s trigger law from taking effect. Utah doctors are trying to figure out why some kids get diabetesafter contracting COVID-19. Salt Lake City’s widespread gentrification has all but wiped out affordable neighborhoods citywide. And the latest in Utah food and alcohol news — from Cornish pasties to new bar licenses.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Becky Jacobs, Stefene Russell, Tony Semerad and Courtney Tanner join KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories.

Roger McDonough
