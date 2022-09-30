Cry of election fraud, new tool against homeless camps and more on Behind the Headlines

A GOP candidate for Salt Lake County clerk insists that the 2020 election was stolen and called Democrats “Commies” and “Marxists.” Salt Lake City deploys a rapid intervention team to try to prevent the establishment of large homeless encampments. And how a state plan to turn 28,500 acres covering Tabby Mountain into a public wildlife and hunting preserve got derailed.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Blake Apgar and Brian Maffly, along with editorial page editor George Pyle, join KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories.