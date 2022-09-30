© 2022 Utah Public Radio
Behind the Headlines

Cry of election fraud, new tool against homeless camps and more on Behind the Headlines

Published September 30, 2022 at 11:02 AM MDT
Francisco Kjolseth
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
Interview with GOP SLCO Clerk candidate Goud Maragani at the Tribune offices Monday, Sept. 12, 2022

A GOP candidate for Salt Lake County clerk insists that the 2020 election was stolen and called Democrats “Commies” and “Marxists.” Salt Lake City deploys a rapid intervention team to try to prevent the establishment of large homeless encampments. And how a state plan to turn 28,500 acres covering Tabby Mountain into a public wildlife and hunting preserve got derailed.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Blake Apgar and Brian Maffly, along with editorial page editor George Pyle, join KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories.

Behind the Headlines UPRHomelessnessHomeless ServicesTabby Mountain
Roger McDonough
