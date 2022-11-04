Utah A.G. balks at COVID vaccine list, Huntsman backs Lee on Behind the Headlines

Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes signs onto an effort opposing the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention adding the COVID-19 vaccine to the recommended list of routine childhood immunizations. Former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman Jr. endorses Sen. Mike Lee’s reelection bid. Utah is on the list of potential states for development of a nuclear power plant. And the Utah Jazz start their season stronger than expected.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Tim Fitzpatrick, Andy Larsen and Jacob Scholl, as well as news columnist Robert Gehrke, join KCPW’s Roger McDonough to talk about the week’s top stories.