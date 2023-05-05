Floods continue, Zion is swamped by visitors and more on Behind the Headlines

This week in Utah news: Flood risk in Utah remains as the weather cools. A Utah judge blocks abortion clinic ban — for now. At Zion National Park, too many people, too little management. And Pornhub, the largest porn site in the U.S., blocks Utahns ahead of a new age verification law.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune television critic Scott Pierce, statewatch reporter Emily Anderson Stern, olympics and enterprise reporter Julie Jag, and news columnist Robert Gehrke join guest host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories. Every Friday at 9 a.m., stream “Behind the Headlines” at kcpw.org , or tune in to KCPW 88.3 FM or Utah Public Radio at www.upr.org for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com or Twitter @upraccess