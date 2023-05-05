© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Behind the Headlines

Floods continue, Zion is swamped by visitors and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published May 5, 2023 at 12:44 PM MDT
Francisco Kjolseth
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
A saturated Ogden River floods adjacent areas near Ogden Canyon on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

This week in Utah news: Flood risk in Utah remains as the weather cools. A Utah judge blocks abortion clinic ban — for now. At Zion National Park, too many people, too little management. And Pornhub, the largest porn site in the U.S., blocks Utahns ahead of a new age verification law.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune television critic Scott Pierce, statewatch reporter Emily Anderson Stern, olympics and enterprise reporter Julie Jag, and news columnist Robert Gehrke join guest host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories. Every Friday at 9 a.m., stream “Behind the Headlines” at kcpw.org, or tune in to KCPW 88.3 FM or Utah Public Radio at www.upr.org for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com or Twitter @upraccess

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
