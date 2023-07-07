© 2023 Utah Public Radio
New USU leaders, school sex suit and more on Behind the Headlines

Published July 7, 2023 at 11:23 AM MDT
In this Wednesday March 8, 2017, photo, scientists for the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, University of Utah and Westminster College visit Gunnison Island in the northwest corner of the Great Salt Lake in Utah. Officials with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, in partnership with academic researchers, ventured onto the irregularly shaped mile-long island in March to install cameras in various locations, to not only observe American white pelicans without disturbing them, but to surveil for coyotes and foxes.
Al Hartmann
/
The Salt Lake Tribune via AP
Incoming Utah State University leaders come from an Arizona school rocked by an on-campus slaying. A Utah teen had sex at school; his Latter-day Saint parents sued the district — and lost. And thousands of nesting birds have vanished from the Great Salt Lake’s Gunnison Island.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Jacob Scholl, Michael Lee and Leia Larsen, along with news columnist Robert Gehrke, will join Utah Public Radio’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories.

