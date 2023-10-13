Utahn killed in Israel, controversial ICE memo, & more on Behind the Headlines

A Salt Lake City rabbi says a member of his congregation was killed in Israel. Gov. Spencer Cox says Utah is not a “sanctuary state,” citing an “outdated” Immigration and Customs Enforcement memo shared with state leaders. Northern Utah’s ozone problem isn’t getting any better. And a new survey shows what Utahns think about how the state should grow.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Jordan Miller, Paighten Harkins, Tim Fitzpatrick and Tony Semerad join Utah Public Radio’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories.

Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com or X, formerly known as Twitter, at @upraccess.

