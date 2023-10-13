© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Behind the Headlines

Utahn killed in Israel, controversial ICE memo, & more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published October 13, 2023 at 11:33 AM MDT
Gov. Spencer Cox speaks at a news conference in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. Cox on Friday in a joint statement with other state leaders refuted an "outdated" memo from a local U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement official that described Utah as a "sanctuary state."
Francisco Kjolseth
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
A Salt Lake City rabbi says a member of his congregation was killed in Israel. Gov. Spencer Cox says Utah is not a “sanctuary state,” citing an “outdated” Immigration and Customs Enforcement memo shared with state leaders. Northern Utah’s ozone problem isn’t getting any better. And a new survey shows what Utahns think about how the state should grow.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune reporters Jordan Miller, Paighten Harkins, Tim Fitzpatrick and Tony Semerad join Utah Public Radio’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories.

Behind the Headlines UPRIsraelICEozone pollutionpopulation growth
Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
