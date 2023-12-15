© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Behind the Headlines

Newest apostle, Sean Reyes, and air quality on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published December 15, 2023 at 11:51 AM MST
Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes, shown in 2017, is not seeking reelection.

Patrick Kearon, known for his compassion, is the newest apostle of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes won’t run for reelection after questionable spending and Ballard friendship. And the price Utahns pay for poor air quality; Air pollution problems on Salt Lake City’s west side affect people’s health and economic well-being.

Joining the program today is Salt Lake Tribune Religion reporter Tamarra Kemsley, Report for America corps member Alixel Cabrera, and news columnist Robert Gerhke

Behind the Headlines UPRThe Salt Lake TribuneChurch of Jesus Christ of Latter-day SaintsSean ReyesAir PollutionAir Quality
Tom Williams
