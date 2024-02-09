© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Behind the Headlines

DEI ban in schools and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published February 9, 2024 at 11:32 AM MST
People hold a silent rally at the Utah Capitol before the Senate Education Committee hears HB261, the anti-DEI bill that would dismantle diversity offices in Utah public education and government, on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024.
Francisco Kjolseth
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
People hold a silent rally at the Utah Capitol before the Senate Education Committee hears HB261, the anti-DEI bill that would dismantle diversity offices in Utah public education and government, on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024.

Equity training is now considered discriminatory in Utah’s K-12 schools after a vote by the Utah State Board of Education, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is slapped with a string of new “copycat” tithing lawsuits, and Utah taxpayers could end up buying a coal plant as legislators advance an Intermountain Power Project plan.

Salt Lake Tribune reporters Carmen Nesbitt, Tony Semerad and Tim Fitzpatrick, along with news columnist Robert Gehrke, join Utah Public Radio’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories.

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
