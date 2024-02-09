DEI ban in schools and more on Behind the Headlines

Equity training is now considered discriminatory in Utah’s K-12 schools after a vote by the Utah State Board of Education, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is slapped with a string of new “copycat” tithing lawsuits, and Utah taxpayers could end up buying a coal plant as legislators advance an Intermountain Power Project plan.

Salt Lake Tribune reporters Carmen Nesbitt, Tony Semerad and Tim Fitzpatrick, along with news columnist Robert Gehrke, join Utah Public Radio’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories.