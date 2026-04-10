SLC flight prices, balcony solar, and more on Behind the Headlines

Salt Lake Tribune reporters Leia Larsen, Andy Larsen and Julia Jag join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories, including a look at why it is so expensive to fly out of SLC, the growing balcony solar movement in Utah, and why a Utah biologist makes bear den checks a group activity.

Every Friday at 9 a.m., stream “Behind the Headlines” at upr.org . Join the live conversation by email to upraccess@gmail.com .

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