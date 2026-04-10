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Behind the Headlines

SLC flight prices, balcony solar, and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published April 10, 2026 at 4:07 PM MDT
A Delta plane flies up over snowy mountains.
The Salt Lake Tribune
/
Chris Samuels
Salt Lake City International Airport's status as a Delta hub comes with pros and cons for passengers.

Salt Lake Tribune reporters Leia Larsen, Andy Larsen and Julia Jag join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories, including a look at why it is so expensive to fly out of SLC, the growing balcony solar movement in Utah, and why a Utah biologist makes bear den checks a group activity.

Every Friday at 9 a.m., stream “Behind the Headlines” at upr.org. Join the live conversation by email to upraccess@gmail.com.

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Behind the Headlines UPRFlightsSolar Powersolar energyBearsThe Salt Lake Tribune
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Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams