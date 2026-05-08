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Behind the Headlines

Contentious Box Elder data center meeting and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published May 8, 2026 at 3:13 PM MDT
A person holding a sign is pushed back by police officers. There is a large crowd in the background.
Rick Egan
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
Members of the Box Elder Sheriff's Office control protesters at a Box Elder County Commission meeting at the county fairgrounds in Tremonton on Tuesday, May 4, 2026.

Salt Lake Tribune reporters Samantha Moilanen and Tamarra Kemsley, along with data columnist Andy Larsen, join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories, including Box Elder County approving a massive data center project at a contentious meeting, the status of Utah's measles outbreak, and amid mass deportations, Latino Latter-day Saints ask: "Where is the church?"

Every Friday at 9:00 a.m., stream "Behind the Headlines" at upr.org or tune in to Utah Public Radio for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com.

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Behind the Headlines UPRBox Elder CountyICEMeaslesData Centers
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Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
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