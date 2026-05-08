Contentious Box Elder data center meeting and more on Behind the Headlines

Salt Lake Tribune reporters Samantha Moilanen and Tamarra Kemsley, along with data columnist Andy Larsen, join host UPR’s Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories, including Box Elder County approving a massive data center project at a contentious meeting, the status of Utah's measles outbreak, and amid mass deportations, Latino Latter-day Saints ask: "Where is the church?"

Every Friday at 9:00 a.m., stream "Behind the Headlines" at upr.org or tune in to Utah Public Radio for the broadcast. Join the live conversation this week by email to upraccess@gmail.com .

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