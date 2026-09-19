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Behind the Headlines

Stratos data center, Bears Ears mining, and more on Behind the Headlines

By Tom Williams
Published September 19, 2026 at 10:36 AM MDT
Michael Menssen with his family in the Senate Chamber as he's confirmed to the Utah Supreme Court, at the Utah Capitol in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026.
Trent Nelson
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
Michael Menssen with his family in the Senate Chamber as he's confirmed to the Utah Supreme Court, at the Utah Capitol in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2026.

Salt Lake Tribune reporters Robert Gehrke, Megan Banta, and Leia Larsen join Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories, including state senators filling the final two seats on the Utah Supreme Court, the fight over one word that could help decide whether Box Elder voters get a say on Stratos data center complex, and 16 mining claims for Bears Ears filed after mining claims opened.

Every Friday at 9 a.m., stream “Behind the Headlines” at upr.org. Join the ongoing conversation by email to upraccess@gmail.com.

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Behind the Headlines The Salt Lake TribuneUtah Supreme CourtStratos Data Center ProjectBears Ears
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Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams