Stratos data center, Bears Ears mining, and more on Behind the Headlines

Salt Lake Tribune reporters Robert Gehrke, Megan Banta, and Leia Larsen join Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories, including state senators filling the final two seats on the Utah Supreme Court, the fight over one word that could help decide whether Box Elder voters get a say on Stratos data center complex, and 16 mining claims for Bears Ears filed after mining claims opened.

Every Friday at 9 a.m., stream “Behind the Headlines” at upr.org. Join the ongoing conversation by email to upraccess@gmail.com.