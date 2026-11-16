Salt Lake Tribune reporters Brooke Larsen, Emily R. Anderson, and Tamarra Kemsley join host Tom Williams to talk about the week’s top stories, including devastating floods in southern Utah prompting Gov. Cox to declare a state of emergency, Gov. Cox's statement suggesting ignoring voters on redistricting led to GOP's loss in the Utah Legislature, and the LDS Church leasing ranch land in Texas for the construction of a data center.

Every Friday at 9:00 a.m., stream "Behind the Headlines" at upr.org or tune in to Utah Public Radio for the broadcast. Join the ongoing conversation this week by email to accessutahupr@gmail.com .