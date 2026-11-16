Sounds of cheering filled the stadium as friends and family filled the America First Field stadium in Sandy.

They were supporting Unified Soccer players they know. The players came from roughly 80 high schools that range across Utah.

“Unified Soccer brings students without disabilities into the same team with students with disabilities,” said Boston Iacobazzi, the manager of Secondary Schools, for the Special Olympics in Utah.

The teams played their second round in one of the four marked out fields. The first round of games happened in early October.

Iacobazzi said there are varying divisions within the tournament to accommodate different students' abilities to play soccer.

“So we have some teams that are very high level and competitive, and then we have a whole range of skills until they're down to where it's a very basic, just working on basic soccer skills level,” Iacobazzi said.

He said that soccer is one of the Unified Sports in Utah. The age range for Unified Sports is from middle school to college.

“Every year it's getting bigger and bigger, and all those high schools are getting involved, and so there are a few other high schools out there that don't have a unified team,” said Jenna Holland, the Real Salt Lake Special Olympics Unified head coach.

She has been coaching at the Special Olympics since 2001. She said this is the sixth year they have had this championship.

“So we hope next year they'll all jump on board and, you know, get involved with the huge movement,” Holland said.

One of the winning teams was Bountiful High School. They won 2-0. Benjamin Veliz, one of the team's players, said he was so happy to win.

“Favorite play was when I scored the goal. I had one of my teammates step on the ball, and then I scored, and that's how we won in overtime,” Veliz said.

His team received a trophy for winning.