This is your daily news rundown for Monday, Nov. 16. In this edition:



Here are the planned prescribed burns in southern Utah this week

The U.S. Forest Service is conducting prescribed burns across hundreds of acres in southern Utah this week.

That includes almost 500 acres in the Grass Valley region north of Pine Valley and another 500 acres across the Cedar City Ranger District.

In the Escalante Ranger District, there are 45 acres planned in the Pockets burn unit. Depending on weather, crews may also burn another 200 acres across other project areas.

Dixie National Forest officials said smoke may be visible from nearby roads and trails, but the public shouldn’t report them as fires.

Brian Head Resort will be the first ski resort to open this season

The first Utah ski resort of the season opens Tuesday morning.

Brian Head Resort initially planned to open lifts on November 6, but delayed to hopefully get more snow on the mountain.

They got it over this past weekend — almost a foot of snow in a few days, giving them an 18-inch base.

According to Ski Utah, Park City Mountain, Alta Ski Area, and Solitude Mountain Resort are set to open this Friday. More will follow in the coming weeks.

Utah 2034 is looking for a new emblem for the state’s upcoming Winter Olympics

Utah 2034 is looking for a creative partner to develop an official 2034 Winter Olympics emblem.

The committee says they want the new emblem to incorporate elements of Utah’s people, landscapes, and heritage.

It will replace the interim logo, which got a rather tepid response from fans and even Gov. Spencer Cox when it was unveiled last year.

Utah 2034 is expected to choose the winning creative agency over the next few months.