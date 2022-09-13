Cropping Up: How to use specialty crops — with video and recipes!
Grilled Veggie Pesto Melt
Serves 4
Time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
- 1 large loaf French bread, cut in half
- 1 cup zucchini, cut into ½” cubes
- 1 cup yellow squash, cut into ½” cubes
- 1 cup broccoli, chopped
- 1 cup shredded mozzarella
- 1 cup pesto
- 2 heirloom tomatoes, sliced
- 1 large cucumber, thinly sliced
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
- Salt and pepper, to taste
Directions
- Preheat a Blackstone griddle or large cast iron pan to medium-low heat. Add vegetable oil, yellow squash, zucchini, and broccoli. Lightly season with salt and pepper.
- Cook the vegetables for 6-8 minutes. Once the vegetables are seared and tender, add half of the pesto and stir until mixed.
- If using a cast iron pan, set your oven to broil. Sprinkle mozzarella over the vegetables and cover for 2 minutes or until the cheese is melted. Toast the French bread in the oven under the broiler for 1 minute, or directly on a griddle top for 2 minutes. Remove the bread and set it onto a large cutting board.
- Spread the remaining pesto over the toasted bread and then add the vegetables to the bottom slice once all the cheese is melted. Layer the tomatoes and cucumbers over the grilled vegetables and top with the other bun. Cut and serve immediately.
Peach French Toast
Serves 4
Time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
- 5 peaches, pitted and sliced
- 8-10 slices white bread
- 8 eggs, beaten
- 1 cup half and half
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
Directions
- Combine eggs and half and half in a medium mixing bowl. Whisk together until thoroughly mixed.
- Preheat Blackstone griddle or two nonstick pans to medium heat. Add the peaches to one of the pans and cook for 3 minutes. Set the peaches aside in a covered bowl.
- Add vegetable oil to either your griddle or the remaining pan. Dip the bread slices into the egg-half and half mixture and place onto the griddle. Cook each slice for 2 minutes per side. Remove from the griddle and top with the cooked peaches. Serve immediately.
Summer Vegetable Tortellini
Serves 4
Time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
- 1 (20-ounce) bag precooked 5 cheese tortellini
- ½ cup zesty Italian salad dressing
- 2 tablespoons vegetable oil
- 1 cup fresh corn kernels
- 2 cups cubed zucchini and yellow squash
- ¼ cup yellow onion, sliced
- 3 tablespoons vegetable oil
- ½ cup shredded parmesan
- Salt and pepper, to taste
Directions
- Preheat a Blackstone griddle or large cast iron pan to medium heat. Add half of the vegetable oil, zucchini, squash, onion, and corn. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
- Cook the vegetables for 6 minutes, stirring frequently. Add the tortellini and remaining vegetable oil. Add a few tablespoons of water to the pan/griddle to create steam. Stir the tortellini and cook for 3 minutes or until the pasta is soft and thoroughly heated.
- Pour the Italian salad dressing into the pan/griddle and stir until the vegetables and pasta are coated. Sprinkle the parmesan over the pasta and stir for 2 minutes or until all the cheese is melted. Remove the tortellini from the griddle and serve immediately.
Summer Veggie Breakfast Hash
Serves 4
Time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
- 4 cups precooked diced breakfast potatoes or frozen hash browns
- 1 cup diced kohlrabi
- 1 leek, sliced
- ½ yellow onion, diced
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 cups fresh kale, roughly chopped
- 2 cups spinach
- 6 eggs, beaten
- 1 cup shredded fiesta blend cheese
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- ¼ cup vegetable oil
Directions
- Preheat Blackstone griddle to medium heat. Add half of the vegetable oil, kohlrabi, and diced potatoes. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Cook for 10-15 minutes, stirring frequently with spatulas.
- Once the potatoes and kohlrabi are seared and tender, add the onion, garlic, leek, kale, spinach, and remaining vegetable oil. Cook while stirring for another 5 minutes. The vegetables should be soft and thoroughly mixed throughout the hash.
- Add the shredded cheese and beaten eggs over the top of the hash. Stir with spatulas until all the cheese is melted and the eggs cooked through. Remove hash and set onto a large serving platter. Serve immediately.