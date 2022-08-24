Eating the Past: family gravy recipes

Have you ever had chocolate gravy or tuna gravy? On this episode of Eating the Past, host Tammy Proctor talks with Todd Shirley about the gravy variations they grew up with in Missouri and Arkansas.

Tuna Gravy

2 T. butter, melted in frying pan

1 T. flour, stir into melted butter to make roux

Add:

1 can of drained tuna (in oil or water)

1 can of Campbell's Chicken Noodle Soup

Stir and cook until thickened, then serve over toast or biscuits with a sprinkle of parmesan.

Grandma's Chocolate Gravy - Lisa Shirley-Boone

2 1/2 heaping T. cocoa

2 heaping T. self-rising flour

1 cup sugar

1/2 cup warm water

2 cup milk

Mix dry ingredients. Add warm water and stir until smooth. Heat milk and bring to a boil. Add cocoa mixture and bring to a boil. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly until thick. Serve with butter and biscuits.