Eating the Past

Eating the Past: family gravy recipes

Published August 24, 2022 at 6:16 PM MDT
Have you ever had chocolate gravy or tuna gravy? On this episode of Eating the Past, host Tammy Proctor talks with Todd Shirley about the gravy variations they grew up with in Missouri and Arkansas.

Tuna Gravy

2 T. butter, melted in frying pan
1 T. flour, stir into melted butter to make roux

Add:
1 can of drained tuna (in oil or water)
1 can of Campbell's Chicken Noodle Soup

Stir and cook until thickened, then serve over toast or biscuits with a sprinkle of parmesan.

Grandma's Chocolate Gravy - Lisa Shirley-Boone

2 1/2 heaping T. cocoa
2 heaping T. self-rising flour
1 cup sugar
1/2 cup warm water
2 cup milk

Mix dry ingredients. Add warm water and stir until smooth. Heat milk and bring to a boil. Add cocoa mixture and bring to a boil. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly until thick. Serve with butter and biscuits.

Tammy Proctor
Tammy Proctor is a specialist in European history, gender, war, and youth. Dr. Proctor has written about Scouting, women spies and the way war affects the lives of ordinary people. Currently she is writing a book on American food relief to Europe during and after World War I. She has worked at Utah State University since 2013 and is a native of Kansas City, Missouri.
See stories by Tammy Proctor
