Eating the Past: Ravioli

Welcome to another episode of Eating the Past. I’m Laura

Gelfand, and on today’s show we’ll take dumplings from the sublime

to the ridiculous.

I don’t know about all of you, but when I was a kid, Chef Boyardee

ravioli were a real treat, although, like many other childhood

favorites, now I would only eat them if I was starving and there was

literally nothing else around. I mean, my God, the salt, and the

texture.

That said, researching the story of how ravioli ended up in

cans sent me down a real rabbit hole, so buckle up.

The first mention of ravioli is found in the papers of the 14th century

merchant of Prato, Francesco Datini, and around the same time

ravioli appear in the Italian cookbook, Il Libro del Cuoco. Regional

variations of these stuffed pasta dumplings were made throughout

Italy, and across Europe, starting in the renaissance.

So how did a dumpling exquisite enough to be served to a sixteenth

century Pope end up in cans in the twentieth century? Sources

disagree on whether it was the Italian army that initially canned

ravioli during the first World War, or if the process was pioneered

by an Italian immigrant who settled in the U.S.

Sixteen-year old Ettore Boiardi (spelled b.o.i.a.r.d.i) arrived in New

York in 1914, and within a year the remarkable culinary prodigy was

head chef at the Plaza Hotel. In 1915, he catered Woodrow Wilson’s

wedding, and the president was so impressed that in 1918 he had

Boiardi cook a meal for 2000 soldiers returning from World War I.

When he was 22 years old, Boiardi was the nation’s most famous chef,

and he decided to open his own restaurant in the glittering

metropolis of Cleveland, Ohio. At the time, Italian food was

relatively unknown in the Midwest, and Clevelanders lined up

around the block to eat at Boiardi’s Giardino d’Italia (or garden of

italy) restaurant. Customers clamored for Boiardi’s recipes,

especially his red sauce, which he bottled and sold in milk jars.

In 1928, he started canning his sauces and pastas, and in 1936, he moved

his operation to rural Pennsylvania where he produced some 250,000

cans of sauce a day. His major innovation was to wrap a portion of

spaghetti together with a small container of grated parmesan and a

jar of his sauce in cellophane, creating an exotic meal that could

easily be made at home. At this point, his company was the largest

importer of parmesan in the U.S. Because salesmen had such difficult

pronouncing his name, he spelled it phonetically, and Chef Boy-ar-

dee was born.

During the second World War, the company produced army rations,

including ravioli, with 5000 employees working around the clock.

When the war ended Boiardi sold the business, but stayed on as a

consultant and the face on the label until 1978.

It is truly remarkable that the man behind soggy, slippery, and salty

beefaroni played such an important role in popularizing Italian

food in this country.

Thanks Chef Boiardi!

