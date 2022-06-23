Lake Effect: what Great Salt Lake means to Gov. Spencer Cox

Hello, I'm Governor Spencer Cox.

The Great Salt Lake is truly one of nature's wonders and a vital resource to our state. From an economic standpoint, Great Salt Lake contributes more than $1.3 billion to Utah's economy every year, primarily from brine shrimp harvesting and mineral extraction.

From a recreation and tourism standpoint, the lake is a natural playground for boaters, hunters and wildlife enthusiasts. As a wildlife ecosystem, 10 million birds rely on the lake's wetlands to feed, rest and breed along their migratory paths.

And as a symbol, the Great Salt Lake helps define who we are as Utahns. It's endlessly fascinating, sometimes buggy and smelly, but an ever beautiful feature of this unique place that we call home. The lake ties us to our past as the remnant of the prehistoric Lake Bonneville, and it's key to the state's water future.

I'm so grateful the legislature shares my concern for the Great Salt Lake and is joining me to develop solutions that will make a real difference in the lake's short and long term health. The Great Salt Lake is an asset that we all must treasure and we must preserve.