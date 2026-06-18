St. George StoryCorps: Relationships are the heart of every business
Laura Hirschi
Okay, Fred, let's get this started.
Fred Walker
So, let's introduce ourselves: Fred Walker.
Laura Hirschi
This is Laura Hershey. We're partners in crime.
Fred Walker
Oh, nice. And that's why we work together well.
Laura Hirschi
Yeah, so I started the marketing, went to events and PR.
Fred Walker
When I came here from San Diego, I got into sales.
Laura Hirschi
Exactly what do you think it takes to make a successful business person here in Southern Utah then, Fred?
Fred Walker
I make sure I have my walking billboard, my name tag. I want them to say my name. I want to make sure I know their name. And along those lines, too, there's a little trick that Laura and I do. That's why I have to have her every time I go to, like, a networking opportunity,
Laura Hirschi
It's like a Laura and Hardy show sometimes.
Fred Walker
It's a Laura and Hardy show, that's right. So I get to know the people. However, sometimes people come up to me, and they'll say, "Hey, Fred, it's so good to see you."
Laura Hirschi
That's because you always wear your name tag.
Fred Walker
I know I go, "Thank you, it's so good to see you too, as well." And you're not wearing your name tag; I can't remember your name! But I want to say their name because it's key.
Laura Hirschi
Yes!
Fred Walker
So then with Laura there, and there's somebody talking to me, and I can't remember his name, and I want to say his name each time I go, "Hey, have you met Laura?" And he goes, "I don't think so." And then you'll shake their hand and say, "Hi, I'm Laura"
Laura Hirschi
"Yes I introduce myself, and I'm like "Oh and what was your name? I didn't catch it".
Fred Walker
Or sometimes if they won't say their name, she's not going to release that hand until she has the name.
Laura Hirschi
No, no I've got to get that information.
Fred Walker
"Oh, yeah, yeah, I'm Jim, with whatever". So then we leave. I go, "You know, so good to see you again, Jim. Thank you so much. Hope to see you again next month;" whatever. You need to have someone — a great partner, such as Laura — to help you through those times when you have no idea who you were speaking with.
Laura Hirschi
It's so true.
Fred Walker
People will do business with people they know, they like, and they trust.
Laura Hirschi
Yes, being memorable.
Fred Walker
So, if we do things such as golf events and team sponsorships, even though Laura and I don't golf, we're proactive. We don't sit there and wait for people to come. We go out there. So we got an opportunity to do a sponsorship, and it was the drink cart, and we got to load it up with waters, juices, drinks, and snacks.
Laura Hirschi
This last time we actually decorated the golf cart, and we had that like gold parade fringe all over it. And then all of a sudden we were attacked by butterflies.
Fred Walker
They just loved us, because we actually brought joy, fun, creativity.
Laura Hirschi
Yes we brought joy, we brought fun. Yeah, you know what? Speaking of joy, can I tell you my favorite memory?
Fred Walker
Please.
Laura Hirschi
We actually had the chance to be bell ringers for Salvation Army, and we got to do it in front of Bucks Ace Hardware. You know, we'll go get some hot chocolate. It was a little cold. We dressed appropriately, Christmas jackets on, the obnoxious Christmas jacket.
Fred Walker
Jingle bell jackets.
Laura Hirschi
And we didn't just ring bells.
Fred Walker
We took requests. We'd be singing, and then they'd be taking their groceries and put them in the car.
Laura Hirschi
Yes.
Fred Walker
And sometimes people would come back, but if they didn't come back, they're walking away, we'd say, "and by the way, we take requests!"
Laura Hirschi
Yes.
Fred Walker
Laura knows the songs, I know the songs.
Laura Hirschi
Yes I do. I can harmonize well, but you are definitely the crooner out of the two of us.
Fred Walker
They would come back.
Laura Hirschi
They would!
Fred Walker
And put the cash in the kettle.
Laura Hirschi
We told them that we take requests for stopping singing too, if that would help.
Fred Walker
That was worthwhile. It was community effort.
Laura Hirschi
That's the whole point: bringing joy, making things memorable. People want to know who you are, they want to be involved, they want to be a part of it.
Fred Walker
That's what it's all about. But when they talk to you, and they're not buying from you, it's not "no" or "never," it's just "not yet." It's the relationship you're building, because everybody knows someone that knows someone else that needs that service.
Laura Hirschi
I think that you hit it right there. It's relationship building, that's what it is here in Southern Utah.
Fred Walker
You know, you want to make sure that you're enjoying what you do for the company. You help promoting them, you're growing yourself, you're helping your family, all the things that are important in life. We only get one shot of this, you know. Why not make it as enjoyable as you can?