St. George StoryCorps: Relationships are the heart of every business

Laura Hirschi

Okay, Fred, let's get this started.

Fred Walker

So, let's introduce ourselves: Fred Walker.

Laura Hirschi

This is Laura Hershey. We're partners in crime.

Fred Walker

Oh, nice. And that's why we work together well.

Laura Hirschi

Yeah, so I started the marketing, went to events and PR.

Fred Walker

When I came here from San Diego, I got into sales.

Laura Hirschi

Exactly what do you think it takes to make a successful business person here in Southern Utah then, Fred?

Fred Walker

I make sure I have my walking billboard, my name tag. I want them to say my name. I want to make sure I know their name. And along those lines, too, there's a little trick that Laura and I do. That's why I have to have her every time I go to, like, a networking opportunity,

Laura Hirschi

It's like a Laura and Hardy show sometimes.

Fred Walker

It's a Laura and Hardy show, that's right. So I get to know the people. However, sometimes people come up to me, and they'll say, "Hey, Fred, it's so good to see you."

Laura Hirschi

That's because you always wear your name tag.

Fred Walker

I know I go, "Thank you, it's so good to see you too, as well." And you're not wearing your name tag; I can't remember your name! But I want to say their name because it's key.

Laura Hirschi

Yes!

Fred Walker

So then with Laura there, and there's somebody talking to me, and I can't remember his name, and I want to say his name each time I go, "Hey, have you met Laura?" And he goes, "I don't think so." And then you'll shake their hand and say, "Hi, I'm Laura"

Laura Hirschi

"Yes I introduce myself, and I'm like "Oh and what was your name? I didn't catch it".

Fred Walker

Or sometimes if they won't say their name, she's not going to release that hand until she has the name.

Laura Hirschi

No, no I've got to get that information.

Fred Walker

"Oh, yeah, yeah, I'm Jim, with whatever". So then we leave. I go, "You know, so good to see you again, Jim. Thank you so much. Hope to see you again next month;" whatever. You need to have someone — a great partner, such as Laura — to help you through those times when you have no idea who you were speaking with.

Laura Hirschi

It's so true.

Fred Walker

People will do business with people they know, they like, and they trust.

Laura Hirschi

Yes, being memorable.

Fred Walker

So, if we do things such as golf events and team sponsorships, even though Laura and I don't golf, we're proactive. We don't sit there and wait for people to come. We go out there. So we got an opportunity to do a sponsorship, and it was the drink cart, and we got to load it up with waters, juices, drinks, and snacks.

Laura Hirschi

This last time we actually decorated the golf cart, and we had that like gold parade fringe all over it. And then all of a sudden we were attacked by butterflies.

Fred Walker

They just loved us, because we actually brought joy, fun, creativity.

Laura Hirschi

Yes we brought joy, we brought fun. Yeah, you know what? Speaking of joy, can I tell you my favorite memory?

Fred Walker

Please.

Laura Hirschi

We actually had the chance to be bell ringers for Salvation Army, and we got to do it in front of Bucks Ace Hardware. You know, we'll go get some hot chocolate. It was a little cold. We dressed appropriately, Christmas jackets on, the obnoxious Christmas jacket.

Fred Walker

Jingle bell jackets.

Laura Hirschi

And we didn't just ring bells.

Fred Walker

We took requests. We'd be singing, and then they'd be taking their groceries and put them in the car.

Laura Hirschi

Yes.

Fred Walker

And sometimes people would come back, but if they didn't come back, they're walking away, we'd say, "and by the way, we take requests!"

Laura Hirschi

Yes.

Fred Walker

Laura knows the songs, I know the songs.

Laura Hirschi

Yes I do. I can harmonize well, but you are definitely the crooner out of the two of us.

Fred Walker

They would come back.

Laura Hirschi

They would!

Fred Walker

And put the cash in the kettle.

Laura Hirschi

We told them that we take requests for stopping singing too, if that would help.

Fred Walker

That was worthwhile. It was community effort.

Laura Hirschi

That's the whole point: bringing joy, making things memorable. People want to know who you are, they want to be involved, they want to be a part of it.

Fred Walker

That's what it's all about. But when they talk to you, and they're not buying from you, it's not "no" or "never," it's just "not yet." It's the relationship you're building, because everybody knows someone that knows someone else that needs that service.

Laura Hirschi

I think that you hit it right there. It's relationship building, that's what it is here in Southern Utah.

Fred Walker

You know, you want to make sure that you're enjoying what you do for the company. You help promoting them, you're growing yourself, you're helping your family, all the things that are important in life. We only get one shot of this, you know. Why not make it as enjoyable as you can?