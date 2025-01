This evening, we explore NPR's list of the essential jazz discoveries of 2024.



Luther Allison - I Didn't Know What Time It Was Prema Muditha feat. Shabaka Hutchings - Ganavya Vanisha Gould - Real Estate Agent Love Song Devin Daniels Quintet - LesGo! Zacchae'us Paul - Alright Riley Mulkerhar - Honey Man Sarah Hanahan - Honey Ron Miles - New Medium Julien Knowles - Kintsugi