The Edge of Jazz - 4/26/26

A high-spirited jazz set packed with big band punch, bluesy grit, and vocal charm — featuring Vancouver Jazz Orchestra, Eyal Vilner’s swing, and soulful turns from April Varner and Lafayette Harris.



Vancouver Jazz Orchestra - Shimmy! Betty Bryant - I Haven't Got Anything Better to Do Interplay Jazz Orchestra - Bite Your Tongue Peter Erskine - Wichita Lineman April Varner - Night and Day Flying High - Do It Again Lafayette Harris, Jr. - Long Hot Summer Blues Vance Thompson - Tell It Like It Is Eyal Vilner Big Band - Shout, Sister, Shout!