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Arts and Culture
The Edge of Jazz
The Edge of Jazz

The Edge of Jazz - 4/26/26

By John Northup
Published April 27, 2026 at 6:00 AM MDT
The Edge of Jazz

A high-spirited jazz set packed with big band punch, bluesy grit, and vocal charm — featuring Vancouver Jazz Orchestra, Eyal Vilner’s swing, and soulful turns from April Varner and Lafayette Harris.

A high-spirited jazz set packed with big band punch, bluesy grit, and vocal charm — featuring Vancouver Jazz Orchestra, Eyal Vilner’s swing, and soulful turns from April Varner and Lafayette Harris.

  1. Vancouver Jazz Orchestra - Shimmy!
  2. Betty Bryant - I Haven't Got Anything Better to Do
  3. Interplay Jazz Orchestra - Bite Your Tongue
  4. Peter Erskine - Wichita Lineman
  5. April Varner - Night and Day
  6. Flying High - Do It Again
  7. Lafayette Harris, Jr. - Long Hot Summer Blues
  8. Vance Thompson - Tell It Like It Is
  9. Eyal Vilner Big Band - Shout, Sister, Shout!
Tags
The Edge of Jazz UPRMusicJazz
John Northup
It all started outside Detroit, where John’s mom used to hang a little transistor radio in his crib, so it’s really her fault. He has worked in web design and accessibility since 1999, dabbling in community radio sporadically in Vermont, Minnesota, and Michigan since 1987. John came to Utah in 2017 and works for WebAIM at the USU Institute for Disability. He holds a master’s in information science from the University of Michigan and an undergraduate degree in mass communications from Goddard College. John’s tastes in music are as diverse as Earth itself, but jazz is number one.
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