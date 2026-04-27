The Edge of Jazz - 4/26/26
A high-spirited jazz set packed with big band punch, bluesy grit, and vocal charm — featuring Vancouver Jazz Orchestra, Eyal Vilner’s swing, and soulful turns from April Varner and Lafayette Harris.
A high-spirited jazz set packed with big band punch, bluesy grit, and vocal charm — featuring Vancouver Jazz Orchestra, Eyal Vilner’s swing, and soulful turns from April Varner and Lafayette Harris.
- Vancouver Jazz Orchestra - Shimmy!
- Betty Bryant - I Haven't Got Anything Better to Do
- Interplay Jazz Orchestra - Bite Your Tongue
- Peter Erskine - Wichita Lineman
- April Varner - Night and Day
- Flying High - Do It Again
- Lafayette Harris, Jr. - Long Hot Summer Blues
- Vance Thompson - Tell It Like It Is
- Eyal Vilner Big Band - Shout, Sister, Shout!