A story of riches to rags on Access Utah

We talk with Logan resident Andi Dexter Jorgensen about her book "From Fame to Farm."

Why would anyone choose to leave a successful career in the city to commit to a life of poverty in the Maine woods? This is the story of how one woman did just that.

Janet Dexter sketched celebrities for the New York Times and other newspapers in New York and Boston in the 1920s and 1930s. Her drawings appeared with critiques and reviews of plays, operas, and concerts. She was educated and well traveled.

How, then, did she come to marry Cola Storer, a backwoods widower with twelve children, and spend her life on his farm with no electricity or modern plumbing?