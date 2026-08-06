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Access Utah

A story of riches to rags on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published August 6, 2026 at 12:08 PM MDT
A graphic includes a photo of Andi Dexter Jorgensen and the cover of her book "From Fame to Farm."
Books-a-Million
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Spencer Wilkinson, UPR

We talk with Logan resident Andi Dexter Jorgensen about her book "From Fame to Farm."

Why would anyone choose to leave a successful career in the city to commit to a life of poverty in the Maine woods? This is the story of how one woman did just that.

Janet Dexter sketched celebrities for the New York Times and other newspapers in New York and Boston in the 1920s and 1930s. Her drawings appeared with critiques and reviews of plays, operas, and concerts. She was educated and well traveled.

How, then, did she come to marry Cola Storer, a backwoods widower with twelve children, and spend her life on his farm with no electricity or modern plumbing?

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Access Utah UPRFarmsHistoryartsFamiliesAccess Utah Books
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Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams