The Edge of Jazz - 10/25/26
A colorful jazz set blending big-band fireworks, tender ballads, bluesy grooves, and Latin passion—featuring Gordon Goodwin, Houston Person, Cory Weeds, Dave Bass, and Aymée Nuviola.
A colorful jazz set blending big-band fireworks, tender ballads, bluesy grooves, and Latin passion—featuring Gordon Goodwin, Houston Person, Cory Weeds, Dave Bass, and Aymée Nuviola.
- Mike Sharpe - Spooky
- Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band - The Gnashing of Teeth
- Tyler Henderson - I'm Gonna Laugh You Out of My Life
- Houston Person - The Nearness of You
- Cory Weeds - The Power of Love
- Rahsaan Barber - Cabbage
- Dave Bass - Black Swan
- Aymée Nuviola feat. Kemuel Roig - Obsesión