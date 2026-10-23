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Arts and Culture
The Edge of Jazz
The Edge of Jazz

The Edge of Jazz - 10/25/26

By John Northup
Published October 26, 2026 at 6:00 AM MDT
The Edge of Jazz

A colorful jazz set blending big-band fireworks, tender ballads, bluesy grooves, and Latin passion—featuring Gordon Goodwin, Houston Person, Cory Weeds, Dave Bass, and Aymée Nuviola.

A colorful jazz set blending big-band fireworks, tender ballads, bluesy grooves, and Latin passion—featuring Gordon Goodwin, Houston Person, Cory Weeds, Dave Bass, and Aymée Nuviola.

  1. Mike Sharpe - Spooky
  2. Gordon Goodwin's Big Phat Band - The Gnashing of Teeth
  3. Tyler Henderson - I'm Gonna Laugh You Out of My Life
  4. Houston Person - The Nearness of You
  5. Cory Weeds - The Power of Love
  6. Rahsaan Barber - Cabbage
  7. Dave Bass - Black Swan
  8. Aymée Nuviola feat. Kemuel Roig - Obsesión
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The Edge of Jazz MusicJazz
John Northup
It all started outside Detroit, where John’s mom used to hang a little transistor radio in his crib, so it’s really her fault. He has worked in web design and accessibility since 1999, dabbling in community radio sporadically in Vermont, Minnesota, and Michigan since 1987. John came to Utah in 2017 and works for WebAIM at the USU Institute for Disability. He holds a master’s in information science from the University of Michigan and an undergraduate degree in mass communications from Goddard College. John’s tastes in music are as diverse as Earth itself, but jazz is number one.
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