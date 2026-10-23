Photojournalism on Behind the Headlines live in Salt Lake City

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune photographers Trent Nelson and Francisco Kjolseth join Tom Williams to talk about their recent news assignments, photographing some of the biggest stories in Utah, and their photo careers at the Tribune.

Trent Nelson is being honored at the Tribune’s annual awards dinner on Nov. 19. We talk about how his work led to this award. Get tickets at sltrib.com/newsmakers.

View the photographers' work at the following links:

