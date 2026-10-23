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Behind the Headlines

Photojournalism on Behind the Headlines live in Salt Lake City

By Tom Williams
Published October 23, 2026 at 8:15 PM MDT
Smoke clouds billow above a mountain range
Trent Nelson
/
The Salt Lake Tribune
The Cottonwood Fire burns east of Beaver on Tuesday, June 23, 2026.

At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune photographers Trent Nelson and Francisco Kjolseth join Tom Williams to talk about their recent news assignments, photographing some of the biggest stories in Utah, and their photo careers at the Tribune.

Trent Nelson is being honored at the Tribune’s annual awards dinner on Nov. 19. We talk about how his work led to this award. Get tickets at sltrib.com/newsmakers.

View the photographers' work at the following links:

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Behind the Headlines The Salt Lake TribunePhotographyJournalismAward
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Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams