Photojournalism on Behind the Headlines live in Salt Lake City
At 9 a.m. on Friday, Salt Lake Tribune photographers Trent Nelson and Francisco Kjolseth join Tom Williams to talk about their recent news assignments, photographing some of the biggest stories in Utah, and their photo careers at the Tribune.
Trent Nelson is being honored at the Tribune’s annual awards dinner on Nov. 19. We talk about how his work led to this award. Get tickets at sltrib.com/newsmakers.
View the photographers' work at the following links:
- Photos: Charlie Kirk shot and killed in Utah
- Photos: Cottonwood Fire burns in central Utah
- How a Tribune photographer built trust with the insular FLDS community
- A Utah couple infiltrated a new polygamous sect and helped put its abusive leader behind bars
- She was a false prophet’s wife. Now she’s reclaiming her life after years of control and abuse.
- See stunning photos of the Ute Bear Dance from the early 1900s to now
- ‘We want Wright!’: West High students protest after ‘beloved’ principal is placed on unexplained leave
- American Fork duplex explodes, killing woman
- A woman is ending her terminal — yet ‘joyful’ — cancer journey with a special mark on Utah’s Festival of Trees
- Photojournalism by Trent Nelson
- Francisco Kjolseth photos
- ‘I literally just leave my house’: In this Utah neighborhood, homeowners say a noisy data center campus is disrupting their lives
- In a Utah high school, boys shared nude and fake photos of them, young women say. They allege the school did little to stop it.
- Francisco Kjolseth's Instagram