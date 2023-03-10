The Green Thumb: Wildlife's winter woes

The long-standing bible for forecasting winter has been the farmer almanac. The almanac predicted that winter in Utah would be warmer than normal, with average precipitation. Precipitation this winter has been record-breaking. Statewide, the water equivalent of snowpack is at 195% of normal, which means snowfall is nearly double what Utah would see in an average season.

This is good for the Great Salt Lake and our watersheds. But, what about wildlife?

Winter is a time of reduced food supplies and cover for wildlife. Just as humans prepare for winter, so must Utah's wildlife. To survive winter wildlife must either hibernate, migrate or adapt.

Some wildlife winterization strategies may create conflicts with humans, as animals seek food and cover near or in our homes. Seasonal elk, moose and deer migrations may create negative encounters with humans, as the animals cross highways that bisect historical migration corridors or seek food in farmer's or rancher's hay yards.

As the winter wears on some good-intentioned folks might consider feeding wildlife. While it is not illegal to feed wildlife, there are good reasons not to. Feeding wildlife food not in their diets, particularly during winter months, can increase winter mortality.

Whenever someone feeds wildlife, those animals will return to that area in search of food. If areas are near highways and towns, concentrating deer and other wildlife near homes can result in increased traffic accidents and other human/wildlife conflicts.

You can reduce the risk of negative encounters with wildlife by becoming more familiar with the wildlife near you. In Utah, deer migration corridors that cross highways are often marked by signs. When driving in these areas, slow down. Watch for deer, especially around dawn and between the hours of 6-9 p.m. when they're most active.

Be alert if you see an animal on the side of the road slow down. If a deer crosses your path, break, don't swerve. Your odds of surviving an accident are better when hitting an animal than hitting another car.

More information at wildawareutah.org.

