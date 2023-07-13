The Green Thumb: June garden upkeep

Hi this is Dan Drost, Utah State University Extension vegetable specialist.

June is a good gardening month. Peas are flowering, we're eating early spinach and lettuce and radishes. Tomatoes are planted and growing nicely. The asparagus harvest is just about over and the last of the rhubarb is maturing.

Now is a good time to supply some much needed nitrogen to help grow healthy plants. Put about a half of a teaspoon of ammonium sulfate per plant and apply this around the base of every plant to help them grow big. We want to do that for our tomatoes and peppers and summer squash and cabbage and broccoli that makes them more productive.

June is also that time to keep up with your weeding. Lots of weeds grow in the nice weather we've been having. And if they get too big, they just compete with the plants for the nutrients and water they need.

So make sure you watch your watering schedules now. Don't overwater, it's really easy to just set that timer and just let it run. Here what we want to do is just watered deeply, but not frequently.

And that way those plants will be better able to survive through the heat of summer and it's not too late to start planting that second or third crop of corn and beans.

They should can be planted till early July. I usually plant about every 10 days.