The Green Thumb: Peach trees

Peach trees are very popular in Utah, where they consistently outsell all other fruit trees.

Peach trees require more care than you might expect, but once you learn to care for them, there's dozens of excellent varieties for fresh eating, canning, and home preserving.

With this in mind, a situation I see all too often is that a family finally gets their peach trees up to size, getting a full crop, and then after just a few years, the tree declines due to improper care.

This is most likely from pruning mistakes and inadequate pest and disease management.

With care in mind, success starts with proper planning. Avoid low spots where cold air collects, and find a spot to plant trees that has at least eight hours of daily sun.

If possible, plant peach trees and other fruit trees in a dedicated orchard space. Though, if you lack space, peach trees can survive in the lawn with proper care.

Pruning is essential to maintaining tree health. Utah State University offers free, easy-to-follow, pruning videos and fact sheets that guide you step-by-step.

When it comes to pests, one thing is certain: if you grow peaches, you will need to spray. Even organic production requires regular applications.

The most destructive pest in Utah is the Greater Peachtree Borer. Prevention is critical, because once the larvae is inside the trunk, it's often difficult to get them out.

Treatments must be applied regularly during the egg-laying period, which lasts most of the growing season.

Choosing what varieties you will grow is the next step.

Are you wanting one for fresh eating only? Do you want to preserve the peaches also? And do you live in a colder mountain valley?

All of these are very important considerations. So, for more information about growing peaches, call your local USU Extension office.