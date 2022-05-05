© 2022 Utah Public Radio
UnDisciplined

UnDisciplined: why you should be scared about the spread of 'ghost forests'

Published May 5, 2022 at 12:10 PM MDT
In the past decade, freshwater and sediment diverted from the nearby Mississippi River have turned what once was an open bay into a thriving wetlands area. Local environmental groups have planted thousands of cypress trees, attempting to create a marsh that will help absorb storms that pass through.
Mississippi Wetlands

Water, water, everywhere, but not a drop to drink. That’s a saying that describes being surrounded by something, but not benefitting from it. In a new study, researchers documented some coastal forests are now inundated by water they can’t use because it contains high levels of salt, a consequence of sea levels rising due to climate change. These “ghost forests” are landscapes in transition - with some plant species flourishing, and some completely disappearing.

Steven Anderson is a forest ecologist who studies aquatic and terrestrial ecosystems, in the short and long term.

