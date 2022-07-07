UnDisciplined: could this new technology assure clean water for everyone?

Access to safe and affordable drinking water is one of the key goals of the United Nations for developing countries across the globe. But getting there hasn't been easy. One in ten people across the planet still don't have access to clean water – and that's in no small part because the infrastructure required to monitor water quality is expensive. But there may be a simpler way – a little trick of bioengineering that could assure safe water for all.

Kirsten Kaeyoung Jung is a PhD candidate studying RNA engineering and biosensing at Northwestern University.