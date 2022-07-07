© 2022 Utah Public Radio
UnDisciplined: could this new technology assure clean water for everyone?

Published July 7, 2022 at 10:34 AM MDT
Access to safe and affordable drinking water is one of the key goals of the United Nations for developing countries across the globe. But getting there hasn't been easy. One in ten people across the planet still don't have access to clean water – and that's in no small part because the infrastructure required to monitor water quality is expensive. But there may be a simpler way – a little trick of bioengineering that could assure safe water for all.

Kirsten Kaeyoung Jung is a PhD candidate studying RNA engineering and biosensing at Northwestern University.

Matthew LaPlante
Matthew LaPlante has reported on ritual infanticide in Northern Africa, insurgent warfare in the Middle East, the legacy of genocide in Southeast Asia, and gang violence in Central America. But a few years back, something donned on him: Maybe the news doesn't have to be brutally depressing all the time. Today, he balances his continuing work on more heartbreaking subjects by writing books about the intersection of science, human health and society, including Inheritance with geneticist Sharon Moalem and the Nautilus Award-winning Longevity Plan with cardiologist John Day. His forthcoming book, Superlative, will look at what scientists are learning by studying organisms that have evolved in record-setting ways.
See stories by Matthew LaPlante
