The UnDisciplined logo. "UnDisciplined with Nalini Nadkarni."
UnDisciplined

UnDisciplined: here's what the climate crisis is doing to our mental health

Published August 11, 2022 at 10:45 AM MDT
climate_strike_photo.jpg

Last year a group of researchers from around the world came together to try to make sense of how young people are feeling about the climate crisis. They surveyed 10,000 people in ten countries – and what they found was troubling. Children and young adults are distraught, afraid, sad, angry and ashamed about what is happening to our global climate. The study's leaders say that's a sign of nothing short of immense trauma.

Caroline Hickman is a lecturer at the University of Bath, a practicing psychotherapist, and a researcher whose work is focused on anxiety and distress related to ecological crises.

Matthew LaPlante
Matthew LaPlante has reported on ritual infanticide in Northern Africa, insurgent warfare in the Middle East, the legacy of genocide in Southeast Asia, and gang violence in Central America. But a few years back, something donned on him: Maybe the news doesn't have to be brutally depressing all the time. Today, he balances his continuing work on more heartbreaking subjects by writing books about the intersection of science, human health and society, including Inheritance with geneticist Sharon Moalem and the Nautilus Award-winning Longevity Plan with cardiologist John Day. His forthcoming book, Superlative, will look at what scientists are learning by studying organisms that have evolved in record-setting ways.
