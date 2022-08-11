UnDisciplined: here's what the climate crisis is doing to our mental health

Last year a group of researchers from around the world came together to try to make sense of how young people are feeling about the climate crisis. They surveyed 10,000 people in ten countries – and what they found was troubling. Children and young adults are distraught, afraid, sad, angry and ashamed about what is happening to our global climate. The study's leaders say that's a sign of nothing short of immense trauma.

Caroline Hickman is a lecturer at the University of Bath, a practicing psychotherapist, and a researcher whose work is focused on anxiety and distress related to ecological crises.