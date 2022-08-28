© 2022 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The UnDisciplined logo. "UnDisciplined with Nalini Nadkarni."
UnDisciplined

UnDisciplined: scientists can now eavesdrop on whales

Published August 28, 2022 at 12:53 PM MDT
blue_whale_andrew_sutton_shutterstock_via_bbc_earth.jpeg
Andrew Sutton / Shutterstock via BBC Earth
/

Humans have long exploited whales for their meat and oil, driving some species close to extinction. 50 years ago, scientists began recording whale sounds catalyzing a much needed turn towards their conservation. However, the increased noise from ships and submarines sonar and the world's oceans may have alarming impacts on whales ability to communicate. A breakthrough approach in marine acoustics that uses existing systems of underwater fiber optics now allow scientists to eavesdrop on whales. This innovative approach may reveal new insights about these beautiful and awe-inspiring animals.

Léa Bouffaut is a postdoctoral associate at Cornell University.

Tags

UnDisciplined Climate ChangeThe UnDisciplined Science ShowUPRscience newsUnDisciplined
Stay Connected
Nalini Nadkarni
Nalini climbs tall trees to study rainforest canopy ecology. She worked with Mattel to create a Nalini-lookalike “TreeTop Barbie” to inspire girls to study whatever they are curious about!
See stories by Nalini Nadkarni
Related Content