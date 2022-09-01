© 2022 Utah Public Radio
The UnDisciplined logo. "UnDisciplined with Nalini Nadkarni."
UnDisciplined

UnDisciplined: Is human intervention necessary to regenerate forests after a wildfire?

Published September 1, 2022 at 10:34 AM MDT
forest-fire-2268729_1280.jpg

Remember the smoke that engulfed Salt Lake Valley last summer? Landscapes in the West are experiencing more frequent and intense fires due to hotter, drier summers. A recent study suggests that fire refugia – the green islands of live trees that remain after forest fires – can enhance forest regeneration. This research can guide us in deciding when the human intervention of tree planting is, and isn't, warranted – critical information in our warming world.

Dr. Sebastian Busby is a postdoctoral researcher with the US Forest Service. His research is focused on documenting the vulnerability and resilience of coniferous forests due to changing climate and other disturbances in the Pacific Northwest.

Tags

UnDisciplined Climate ChangeThe UnDisciplined Science ShowUPRUnDisciplinedscience newsFires
Nalini Nadkarni
Nalini climbs tall trees to study rainforest canopy ecology. She worked with Mattel to create a Nalini-lookalike “TreeTop Barbie” to inspire girls to study whatever they are curious about!
See stories by Nalini Nadkarni
