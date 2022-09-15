UnDisciplined: this invasive plant is destroying the Great Salt Lake wetlands

Our Great Salt Lake inspires awe and curiosity. It also arouses a lake full of scientific questions, especially about how humans can best interact with its complex ecology. The wetlands that surround the lake play critical roles in the cycling of water, supporting migratory birds and reducing risks of floods, drought and fires. A team of wetland researchers at Utah State University are now extending the scientifically sound information to engage land managers and policymakers bringing this knowledge to arenas beyond academia.

Karin Kettenring is a professor at Utah State University and her research is focused on questions relating to wetlands, invasive plants, seeds and restoration ecology.