The UnDisciplined logo. "UnDisciplined with Nalini Nadkarni."
UnDisciplined

UnDisciplined: this invasive plant is destroying the Great Salt Lake wetlands

Published September 15, 2022 at 3:20 PM MDT
Great Salt Lake Phragmites
Karin Kettenring
/

Our Great Salt Lake inspires awe and curiosity. It also arouses a lake full of scientific questions, especially about how humans can best interact with its complex ecology. The wetlands that surround the lake play critical roles in the cycling of water, supporting migratory birds and reducing risks of floods, drought and fires. A team of wetland researchers at Utah State University are now extending the scientifically sound information to engage land managers and policymakers bringing this knowledge to arenas beyond academia.

Karin Kettenring is a professor at Utah State University and her research is focused on questions relating to wetlands, invasive plants, seeds and restoration ecology.

UnDisciplined PlantsThe UnDisciplined Science ShowUPRscience newsUnDisciplinedGreat Salt Lake
Nalini Nadkarni
Nalini climbs tall trees to study rainforest canopy ecology. She worked with Mattel to create a Nalini-lookalike “TreeTop Barbie” to inspire girls to study whatever they are curious about!
See stories by Nalini Nadkarni
