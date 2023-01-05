UnDisciplined: How Donald Trump exploited the discourse of American exceptionalism

No matter your political beliefs, you probably consider Donald Trump as someone who believes in American exceptionalism — the idea that the United States is inherently different from other nations, and, in the views of most exceptionalists, better. But in their new book, the scholars Jason Gilmore and Charles Rowling have argued that Trump has taken this centuries-old idea and turned it on its head. This week, Gilmore will be joining to unpack what that means for the nation and the world.

Jason Gilmore is an associate professor of Communication at Utah State University, and the co author of Exceptional Me: How Donald Trump Exploited the Discourse of American Exceptionalism.

