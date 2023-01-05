© 2023 Utah Public Radio
UnDisciplined: How Donald Trump exploited the discourse of American exceptionalism

By Matthew LaPlante
Published January 5, 2023 at 10:32 AM MST
trump.PNG

No matter your political beliefs, you probably consider Donald Trump as someone who believes in American exceptionalism — the idea that the United States is inherently different from other nations, and, in the views of most exceptionalists, better. But in their new book, the scholars Jason Gilmore and Charles Rowling have argued that Trump has taken this centuries-old idea and turned it on its head. This week, Gilmore will be joining to unpack what that means for the nation and the world.

Jason Gilmore is an associate professor of Communication at Utah State University, and the co author of Exceptional Me: How Donald Trump Exploited the Discourse of American Exceptionalism.

Matthew LaPlante
Matthew LaPlante has reported on ritual infanticide in Northern Africa, insurgent warfare in the Middle East, the legacy of genocide in Southeast Asia, and gang violence in Central America. But a few years back, something donned on him: Maybe the news doesn't have to be brutally depressing all the time. Today, he balances his continuing work on more heartbreaking subjects by writing books about the intersection of science, human health and society, including Inheritance with geneticist Sharon Moalem and the Nautilus Award-winning Longevity Plan with cardiologist John Day. His forthcoming book, Superlative, will look at what scientists are learning by studying organisms that have evolved in record-setting ways.
