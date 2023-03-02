UnDisciplined: Is climate change making us sicker?

The average surface temperature on our planet is about two degrees Fahrenheit warmer now than it was in pre-industrial times, and the rate of change is quickly rising. But climate change isn't just making our world incrementally warmer. Researchers are now identifying ways in which its impacts are making us sicker, both physically and mentally.

Tarik Benmarhnia is an associate professor at the University of California at San Diego. His prolific work connecting population health and climate change has been recently published in journals including Environmental Research Letters, Environment International and Environmental Epidemiology.