UnDisciplined: How will climate change impact how animals mate and reproduce?

Temperature affects nearly every part of an animal's day-to-day existence. So it probably shouldn't be surprising that it impacts animal mating, too. So, in a rapidly warming world, hot sex just took on a whole new meaning.

Noah Leith is a PhD candidate at St. Louis University, where he studies how environmental factors shaped the evolution and ecology of animal reproduction. He was the first author of a recent paper in the journal Ecology Letters on the evolutionary interactions between thermal ecology and sexual selection.