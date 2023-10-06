UnDisciplined: The surprising side of climate change - why you don't have to fear the future

You can attribute climate denialism to ignorance, tribal politics, or oligarchical manipulations. But there's another force that people don't think much about — the existential terror of accepting the truth about global warming. But what if we didn't have to be afraid?

Heard in this episode:

Hydrologist Newsha Ajami

Engineer and inventor Nate Walkingshaw

Urban planning and policy researcher Mehdi Heris

Climate Scientist Jeremy Hoffman

Population health researcher Tarik Benmarhnia

Science journalist Madeline Ostrander

Science journalist Chris Turner