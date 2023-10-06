© 2023 Utah Public Radio
UnDisciplined

UnDisciplined: The surprising side of climate change - why you don't have to fear the future

By Matthew LaPlante
Published October 6, 2023 at 10:45 AM MDT
You can attribute climate denialism to ignorance, tribal politics, or oligarchical manipulations. But there's another force that people don't think much about — the existential terror of accepting the truth about global warming. But what if we didn't have to be afraid?

Heard in this episode:

Hydrologist Newsha Ajami
Engineer and inventor Nate Walkingshaw
Urban planning and policy researcher Mehdi Heris
Climate Scientist Jeremy Hoffman
Population health researcher Tarik Benmarhnia
Science journalist Madeline Ostrander
Science journalist Chris Turner

Tags
UnDisciplined UPRUnDisciplinedThe UnDisciplined Science ShowClimate Change
Matthew LaPlante
Matthew LaPlante has reported on ritual infanticide in Northern Africa, insurgent warfare in the Middle East, the legacy of genocide in Southeast Asia, and gang violence in Central America. But a few years back, something donned on him: Maybe the news doesn't have to be brutally depressing all the time. Today, he balances his continuing work on more heartbreaking subjects by writing books about the intersection of science, human health and society, including the New York Times best-selling <i>Lifespan</i> with geneticist David Sinclair and the Nautilus Award-winning <i>Longevity Plan</i> with cardiologist John Day. His first solo book, <i>Superlative</i>, looks at what scientists are learning by studying organisms that have evolved in record-setting ways, and his is currently at work on another book about embracing the inevitability of human-caused climate change with an optimistic outlook on the future.<br/>
