UnDisciplined: Americans may soon see a link between climate change and health problems

Rising global temperatures are already impacting human health through increases in heat-related illnesses, worsening air quality, and extending the spread of infectious diseases. But a new survey suggests that most Americans haven’t yet felt this connection in their own lives or seen it in their own communities. That might be changing, though — and soon — according to a new report led by Julia Fine and Joshua Ettinger, researchers at the George Mason University Center for Climate Change Communication.

This episode uses audio from the following three UnDisciplined episodes: Heidi Honegger Rogers , Caroline Hickman and Tarik Benmarhnia.