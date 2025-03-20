© 2025 Utah Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
UPR’s Spring Fund Drive has ended and thanks to so many people, we reached nearly 90% of our funding goal. Thank you! It’s still vital that we cross the finish line and reach this goal. You can help by DONATING NOW!
Programs
The UnDisciplined logo features a microphone surrounded by an atom.
UnDisciplined

UnDisciplined: Americans may soon see a link between climate change and health problems

By Matthew LaPlante
Published March 20, 2025 at 10:29 AM MDT
The UnDisciplined logo features a microphone surrounded by an atom.

Rising global temperatures are already impacting human health through increases in heat-related illnesses, worsening air quality, and extending the spread of infectious diseases. But a new survey suggests that most Americans haven’t yet felt this connection in their own lives or seen it in their own communities. That might be changing, though — and soon — according to a new report led by Julia Fine and Joshua Ettinger, researchers at the George Mason University Center for Climate Change Communication.

This episode uses audio from the following three UnDisciplined episodes: Heidi Honegger Rogers, Caroline Hickman and Tarik Benmarhnia.

Tags
UnDisciplined UPRUnDisciplinedThe UnDisciplined Science Show
Stay Connected
Matthew LaPlante
Matthew LaPlante has reported on ritual infanticide in Northern Africa, insurgent warfare in the Middle East, the legacy of genocide in Southeast Asia, and gang violence in Central America. But a few years back, something occurred to him: Maybe the news doesn't have to be so brutally depressing all the time. These days, he balances his continuing work on more heartbreaking subjects with his work on UnDisciplined — Utah Public Radio's weekly program on science and discovery.
See stories by Matthew LaPlante
Related Content