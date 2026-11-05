UnDisciplined: Classic cars for the modern day

For more than a century, the internal combustion engine has defined the automobile. But as electric vehicles become increasingly common, what happens to the millions of gas-powered cars already on the road? Do they become relics of a bygone era, or might some of them have a place in the future of transportation?

To explore that question, we turned a 60-year-old Ford Mustang into an electric vehicle.

The project brought together two very different eras of automotive engineering, combining the design and character of a classic American muscle car with the technology of modern EVs. And along the way, it raised some interesting questions about sustainability, innovation, and the environmental consequences of the cars we drive.

This week, we ride along with UnDisciplined program host Matthew LaPlante, environmental engineer Elliott Campbell, and Electric 51 Speed Shop hot-rodder Casey Loter to talk about the science, practical challenges, and cultural responses that come from converting old cars to electric power. And then we get behind the wheel to find out what happens when a familiar piece of automotive history gets an entirely new lease on life.