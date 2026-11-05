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'One More Tomorrow' on Access Utah

By Tom Williams
Published November 5, 2026 at 10:44 AM MST
A man with short brown hair wears a blue button up and a blue jacket. He smiles at the camera and stands in front of a lake.
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Adrian Parkinson is a 56-year-old husband, father, grandfather, lyricist, and longtime surfer. He was diagnosed in 2021 with Stage 4 lung cancer. Parkinson says cancer changed his life, but he does not want it deciding the size or spirit of the life he is still living.

We talk with Logan residents Adrian and Amy Parkinson about Adrian's life and his project: "One More Tomorrow." He says this idea began when he imagined his eventual funeral: family and friends together, photographs, music, laughter and stories — some probably improving with every retelling. His reaction was, ”Wait a minute. Why don’t I get to go?”

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Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams