'One More Tomorrow' on Access Utah

Adrian Parkinson is a 56-year-old husband, father, grandfather, lyricist, and longtime surfer. He was diagnosed in 2021 with Stage 4 lung cancer. Parkinson says cancer changed his life, but he does not want it deciding the size or spirit of the life he is still living.

We talk with Logan residents Adrian and Amy Parkinson about Adrian's life and his project: "One More Tomorrow." He says this idea began when he imagined his eventual funeral: family and friends together, photographs, music, laughter and stories — some probably improving with every retelling. His reaction was, ”Wait a minute. Why don’t I get to go?”

