Working with human nature on Access Utah

Today we talk with Deonne Johnson, a Cache Valley based leadership development expert, executive coach, author, and global facilitator. She says her work is centered on people: how we learn, what motivates us, why we behave the way we do, and what helps us grow and navigate change. What becomes possible when we understand ourselves — and each other — a little better?

She has a doctorate in instructional design and is the author of "From Tired to Inspired: A Soulful Guide to Reclaim Your Energy, Joy, and Purpose," and the children’s book "Love From Head to Toe."

