UPR Presents: 'Is Great Salt Lake a Person' panel discussion

By Tom Williams
Published March 8, 2024 at 12:00 PM MST
'Is Great Salt Lake a Person' panel discussion, recorded February 27th, 2024.
'Is Great Salt Lake a Person' panel discussion, recorded February 27th, 2024 at The Cache bar in Logan, Utah.

On February 27th, UPR hosted a live art film screening & discussion panel on the personhood and state of Great Salt Lake which included conversation with local caretakers of the lake, from storytellers to policy experts to scientists. On this special we explore the sentience of Great Salt Lake and ways this informs approaches to the lake.

The evening began with a screening of What can a body be, or great salt lake dreaming by Sarah Ann Woodbury. Following the short film was a panel discussion including panelists Sarah Woodbury, Darren Parry, Brian Steed and Molly Blakowski, hosted by Tom Williams.

GSL panel 2024 full version.mp3
Hear the full uncut version of the panel discussion including Q&A from the audience.

Special thanks to The Cache Bar, Grow the Flow, and Bridgerland Audubon Society

Tom Williams
Tom Williams worked as a part-time UPR announcer for a few years and joined Utah Public Radio full-time in 1996. He is a proud graduate of Uintah High School in Vernal and Utah State University (B. A. in Liberal Arts and Master of Business Administration.) He grew up in a family that regularly discussed everything from opera to religion to politics. He is interested in just about everything and loves to engage people in conversation, so you could say he has found the perfect job as host “Access Utah.” He and his wife Becky, live in Logan.
See stories by Tom Williams
