UPR Presents: 'Is Great Salt Lake a Person' panel discussion

On February 27th, UPR hosted a live art film screening & discussion panel on the personhood and state of Great Salt Lake which included conversation with local caretakers of the lake, from storytellers to policy experts to scientists. On this special we explore the sentience of Great Salt Lake and ways this informs approaches to the lake.

The evening began with a screening of What can a body be, or great salt lake dreaming by Sarah Ann Woodbury. Following the short film was a panel discussion including panelists Sarah Woodbury, Darren Parry, Brian Steed and Molly Blakowski, hosted by Tom Williams.

GSL panel 2024 full version.mp3 Hear the full uncut version of the panel discussion including Q&A from the audience. Listen • 1:31:25

Special thanks to The Cache Bar, Grow the Flow, and Bridgerland Audubon Society

