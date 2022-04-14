Spring recipes to help you save

Teresa Hunsaker

You mentioned the cost of food and the price increases. And so many of our families are struggling. So I wanted to feature some fun spring recipes that are easy, that are also budget friendly. So we know that food prices are increasing, but these are still budget friendly. So the first one is a cucumber pea salad. And it's made with very simple ingredients that you and I probably have on hand such as some plain Greek yogurt, sour cream, mayonnaise, little bit of lemon juice, this is going to be kind of the sauce if you will around those peas. So it's a take on kind of a pea salad, but it's really yummy and it has some chopped fresh flat leaf parsley in it some chives, a little bit of pepper, and then of course, the frozen baby peas, some cucumber, as well as some thinly sliced radishes and then you put that sauce around it and again, the recipes available. But it's so quick, easy, and right now the cost of our vegetables that are frozen, haven't gone up, we haven't seen a huge price increase in those. So this makes a quick, easy and yummy nutrient dense salad. The other recipe that I have is kind of a fun take on the breakfast potato nests. They're made with frozen shredded hashbrowns. Or the really cool thing is you can also use leftover mashed potatoes. So if you're making mashed potatoes for another dish, make a few cups extra. And potatoes are pretty inexpensive still, thank goodness. And so this is a fun, easy take on the potato nests that you put in a muffin pan. And then you put your cheese and egg and kind of a milk mixture and then use leftover ham from Easter and this is just a quick baked breakfast snack or dish that is so yummy. This is one of our go-to's and one of our favorites at our house. Other one that I have is a really just easy and fun kind of a take on a spinach salad, but we're going to use clementines, pink grapefruit, and some crisp apple and a little bit of avocado. And so with these produce fruits in hand, make a great salad and then you can make your own salad dressing with real simple ingredients olive oil, mayonnaise, apple juice, lemon juice, and it's just a sweet, yummy drizzle over this spinach and citrus and apple salad. So those are three recipes that are budget friendly, easy to do with ingredients that are found readily without a huge price increase right now.