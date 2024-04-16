© 2024 Utah Public Radio
USU Extension Education Highlights

USU Extension Education Highlight: 'Conversations for Coal Miners and Mental Health'

By Shalayne Smith Needham
Published April 16, 2024 at 6:37 PM MDT
A hand holding a piece of coal
Pavlofox, Photographer
/
Pixabay

Utah State University's HEART Initiative and the Southeast Utah Health Department host "Conversations for Coal Miners and Mental Health" Tuesday, April 30 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Jennifer Leavitt Student Center in Price, Utah.

Joining us to discuss mental health issues in Utah's rural communities are Ashley Yaugher from USU Extension in Carbon & Emery counties, Amanda McIntosh, Suicide Prevention Specialist from the Southeast Utah Health Department and guest speaker Dr. Kristen Koci, a Ph.D. student in the Department of Sociology at Utah State University.

"Conversations for Coal Miners and Mental Health" conference registration information:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/carbon-emery-conversations-for-coal-miners-mental-health-tickets-837713051287?aff=ebdsoporgprofile

USU Extension's HEART Initiative:
https://extension.usu.edu/heart/

USU Community and Natural Resources Institute
https://chass.usu.edu/sociology/canri/

Southeast Utah Department of Health
https://seuhealth.com

Tags
USU Extension Education Highlights HealthcareMental HealthRural Mental HealthRural Issuesmental health crisisCoal MiningUtah Suicide Prevention CoalitionUPR
Shalayne Smith Needham
Shalayne Smith Needham has worked at Utah Public Radio since 2000 as producer of Access Utah. She graduated from Utah State University in 1997 with a BA in Sociology, emphasis on Criminology. A Logan native, she grew up with an appreciation for the great outdoors and spends her free time photographing the Western landscape and its wildlife.
See stories by Shalayne Smith Needham
