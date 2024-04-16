USU Extension Education Highlight: 'Conversations for Coal Miners and Mental Health'

Utah State University's HEART Initiative and the Southeast Utah Health Department host "Conversations for Coal Miners and Mental Health" Tuesday, April 30 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Jennifer Leavitt Student Center in Price, Utah.

Joining us to discuss mental health issues in Utah's rural communities are Ashley Yaugher from USU Extension in Carbon & Emery counties, Amanda McIntosh, Suicide Prevention Specialist from the Southeast Utah Health Department and guest speaker Dr. Kristen Koci, a Ph.D. student in the Department of Sociology at Utah State University.

"Conversations for Coal Miners and Mental Health" conference registration information:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/carbon-emery-conversations-for-coal-miners-mental-health-tickets-837713051287?aff=ebdsoporgprofile

USU Extension's HEART Initiative:

https://extension.usu.edu/heart/

USU Community and Natural Resources Institute

https://chass.usu.edu/sociology/canri/

Southeast Utah Department of Health

https://seuhealth.com

