Wild About Utah: The Bear Facts Old Ephraim

Hi, This is Holly Strand from Stokes Nature Center in beautiful Logan Canyon

Twelve miles up the Logan Canyon in the Bear River Range of the Wasatch Mountains is the grave of Old Ephraim, the last grizzly bear seen in Utah. He was trapped and shot in 1923 by Frank Clark, a sheepherder from Malad. Clark, an animal lover–except for bears–doggedly tracked Old Ephraim for 10 years during which the grizzly poached local sheep with impunity.

The name “grizzly” is based on the fact that bears in North America’s interior have hairs with white tips, resulting in a “grizzled” appearance. Many think the grizzly is a separate species, but in fact, the brown bears of North America, Northern Asia and Europe are all local variations of the same species–Ursus arctos. Brizzly, Kodiak, Manchurian, and Siberian brown bears may differ in size and color, but they all share a characteristic shoulder hump, a dished face and extra long claws so good for digging.

Old Ephraim was said to be a “giant grizzly”, weighing in at around 1,100 pounds. Such a weight would be unremarkable for a costal Alaskan brown bear, which can reach up to 1,500 pounds. But, because of their more limited food supply, interior brown bears, such as Old Ephraim, usually range between 225 and 670 pounds. Thus, it is very likely that the 1,100 pound figure might just be the product of good storytelling.

Today, you may visit Utah’s most famous brown bear in two different places. Old Ephraim’s skull is on display in the Tanner Reading Room of Utah State University’s Merrill-Cazier library in Logan. But maybe the best way to pay your respects to this Utah celebrity is to hike to his old stomping grounds northeast of Logan. His grave is six miles up the right-hand fork of the Logan river. A large stone monument, built by the Boy Scouts in 1966 lies near the 1923 gravesite.

Credits:

Theme: Courtesy & Copyright Don Anderson Leaping Lulu

Photo: Courtesy https://www.utahmountainbiking.com/trails/ephriam.htm, Copyright 2001 Bruce Argyle, Photographer

Voice: Holly Strand,

Text: Stokes Nature Center: Holly Strand, Jim Akers, Jeannie Huenemann

Additional Reading

The following references were accurate as of the date of publication or most recent update.

IUCN Brown Bear (Ursus arctos) Assessment:

https://www.iucnredlist.org/species/41688/121229971

Old Ephraim’s Grave, Utah.com https://www.utah.com/things-to-do/outdoor-recreation/mountain-biking/old-ephraim-trail/

Boling, Josh, Old Ephraim, The Infamous Northern Utah Grizzly, Wild About Utah, August 7, 2017, https://wildaboututah.org/old-ephraim-the-infamous-northern-utah-grizzly/

Greene, Jack, Bears, Wild About Utah, October 22, 2019, https://wildaboututah.org/bears/

