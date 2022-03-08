Great Salt Lake is at its lowest water level on record and continues to shrink. Utah Public Radio has teamed up with more than a dozen Utah organizations for The Great Salt Lake Collaborative, a group that has come together to share stories about the lake and explore ways to protect this state treasure before it is too late. You can also share your own stories and ideas with Great Salt Lake through this survey.
