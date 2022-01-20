Utah parents share their thoughts on legislature ending mask mandates

With the Utah legislature getting closer towards a resolution that could overturn mask mandates in Salt Lake and Summit counties, parents are starting to share their thoughts on what they believe the final verdict should be.

Some local parents such as Martha Baumgarten believe that there shouldn’t be a government mandate and that if kids want to wear masks, they should be allowed the choice. On the opposing end, there are also parents such as Anthony Dawes who believe that it would be a big mistake for lawmakers to overturn the mandate, believing that it’s the stupidest thing they could do.

Doctor of nursing Andrew Nydegger is one of the few members of Utah’s health care industry who has taken the time to address the legislature’s potential overturning of the mask mandate, saying that the politicians are going to take care of the politics of things but the nurses are going to take care of what they need to in the fight against COVID.