Utah News

The Utah legislature terminates mask mandates in Salt Lake and Summit Counties

Utah Public Radio | By Emma Feuz
Published January 24, 2022 at 9:39 AM MST
A KN95 mask and a surgical mask.
The Utah House voted in favor of Senate Joint Resolution 3 on Friday, terminating mask mandates in Salt Lake and Summit counties. The vote was 45-29, and Governor Cox had no veto power because it was a joint resolution.

This vote in the House came after the Senate voted 22-5 on Tuesday to overturn the mandates. President J. Stuart Adams says people want their personal freedoms and not any more mandates.

Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson is still asking residents to continue to wear masks despite no longer being mandated to do so. Wilson said masks are still needed to keep schools and hospitals running, and residents safe.

Emma Feuz
Emma Feuz is a senior at Utah State University majoring in broadcast journalism with minors in sociology and political science. She grew up in Evanston, Wyoming where, just like Utah State, the sagebrush also grows. Emma found her love of writing at an early age and slowly discovered her interest in all things audio and visual throughout her years in school. She is excited to put those passions to use at UPR. When school isn't taking up her time, Emma loves longboarding, cheering on the Denver Broncos, and cleaning the sink at Angies.
