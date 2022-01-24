The Utah legislature terminates mask mandates in Salt Lake and Summit Counties

The Utah House voted in favor of Senate Joint Resolution 3 on Friday, terminating mask mandates in Salt Lake and Summit counties. The vote was 45-29, and Governor Cox had no veto power because it was a joint resolution.

This vote in the House came after the Senate voted 22-5 on Tuesday to overturn the mandates. President J. Stuart Adams says people want their personal freedoms and not any more mandates.

Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson is still asking residents to continue to wear masks despite no longer being mandated to do so. Wilson said masks are still needed to keep schools and hospitals running, and residents safe.