Daily news: Proposed Providence City project aims to protect students and environment

This is your daily news rundown for Tuesday, August 13. In this edition:



Providence City looks to protect students and historic trees.

Utah's housing market is at the state's most unaffordable point in history.

With Moab City's approval of a property tax increase, many cities across Utah are looking to do the same.

Providence City looks to protect students and historic trees

The City of Providence is considering ways to protect students walking to the local elementary school without destroying historic trees.

Concerned parents say a sidewalk would help protect students walking or riding bikes to school, especially during winter months when piles of plowed snow force children to walk in the road, a road lined by tress planted by early settlers in the mid to late 1800’s.

The city has the funds to add a sidewalk but will wait for an arborist to evaluate the maple and London plane trees before their meeting later this month to discuss ways to protect the plants and pedestrians.

A $300,000 grant from the Utah Department of Transportation for the Safe Routes to Schools Program would help pay for a sidewalk on the west side of 100 East, between Center Street and 300 South.

Utah housing market at most unaffordable point in state's history

Research from a Utah lender looks at the cost of housing now, compared to the past.

According to a study provided by Zions Bank senior economist Robert Spendlove and team, an analysis of the U.S. Census Bureau and Zillow data found that today's housing market is "the most unaffordable in Utah history."

Spendlove says a typical Utah family needs to spend 5 1/2 times their annual income to buy a house, compared to just over 3 times their annual income a decade ago.

Spendlove says 72% of Utah homeowners have a mortgage rate of 4% or lower — the greatest share of homeowners in any state.

Moab City approves property tax increase, other Utah cities look to do the same

The Moab City Council has approved a property tax increase for the first time since 1991.

The new proposed tax for the owner of a home worth $519,000, which is average in the city, would go from nothing to $613.43.

City officials say the tax will generate an estimated $3 million a year, to be used to maintain city roads, buildings, and other infrastructure.

The Cache County town of Clarkston is proposing a property tax hike of 63.6%, which would boost taxes on a home worth $429,000 by $121.99 to $313.81.

The Box Elder County town of Deweyville is proposing a property tax hike of 50.1%, increasing taxes on a $469,000 home by $57.01 to $170.76.

